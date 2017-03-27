$1000 Minute Monday March 27th
1. Cruella Deville stole which kind of puppies Dalmatians 2. True or False, if the […]
1. Cruella Deville stole which kind of puppies
Dalmatians
2. True or False, if the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs started today. All the Canadian teams would be playing
False (Vancouver and Winnipeg are not)
3. Arabica and Robusta are types of what bean
Coffee
4. The green light is at the top or bottom of a street light
Bottom
5. What movie was number one at the box office over the weekend?
Beauty and the Beast
6. What is the name of the opposing team for the Harlem Globetrotters?
Washington Generals
7. What sport do the Globetrotters Play?
Basketball
8. A daiquiri is a cocktail but also the name of a village in Cuba, spell daiquiri
D A I Q U I R I
9. What is the French word for cold?
Froid
10. Kool FM will be hosting Ladies night at which restaurant the first Tuesday of every month?
Moxies