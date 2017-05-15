$1000 Minute Monday, May 15th
1. What does the acronym asap stand for
As soon as possible
2. Georgie Porgie, Pudding and pie, Kissed the girls and made them what
Cry
3. Which is faster 60 Kilometers per hour or 60 Miles per hour
Miles per hour would be faster
4. On the TV Show friends who was Monica’s brother
Ross
5. If you had one of every Canadian dollar bill in your wallet, how much money would you have
$185
6. Which cookie is running a new creation contest with the prize of $500,000
Oreo
7. The Jays played the Mariners yesterday at the Rogers Centre, which city are the Mariners from
Seattle
8. Who won the Jays game
Jays
9. Spell Quinoa
Q U I N O A
10. True or False, peanuts are nuts
False; they are legumes
Peanut Facts. … Peanuts grow underground, as opposed to nuts like walnuts, almonds, etc. that grow on trees and these are botanically considered drupes.Peanuts, along with beans and peas, belong to the single plant family, Leguminosae. Legumes are edible seeds enclosed in pods