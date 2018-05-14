$1000 Minute Monday, May 14th

1) Name the actor who plays Josh Baskin in the movie BIG.

(Tom Hanks)

2) Not including today, how many days are left in the month of May?

(17)

3) What team are the Winnipeg Jets facing in the NHL Western Conference final?

(Las Vegas Golden Knights)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: The ‘black box’ in an aeroplane is black.

(FALSE – it is orange.)

5) SPELL nuisance.

(N-U-I-S-A-N-C-E)

6) Chiffon, marble and bundt are types of what?

(Cake)

7) What is half of four hundred and 92?

(246)

8) In a game of golf, what is it called when a player is one OVER par on a hole?

(Bogey)

9) Name the company that uses the slogan: “Betcha can’t eat just one”.

(Lays)

10) If you mix red and yellow what colour does that make?

(Orange)