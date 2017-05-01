$1000 Minute Monday May 1st
1. What is todays date
Monday May 1st
2. Who are the Raptors facing tonight in round 2 of the playoffs
Cleveland Cavaliers
3. When looking at the Apple logo, what side is the bite out of
Right side
4. The Jays played the Rays yesterday, where are the Rays from
Tampa Bay
5. Our Kool Kitchen Contest is to celebrate which special day this month
Mother’s Day
6. What is the name of the board game where you surgically remove pieces from a patient
Operation
7. What is the 5th consonant in the alphabet
G
8. McHappy Day is which day this week
Wednesday (May 3rd)
9. Spell conscience
c o n s c I e n c e
10. What is 10 x 7 + 5 – 33
42