$1000 Minute Monday May 1st

1. What is todays date

Monday May 1st

2. Who are the Raptors facing tonight in round 2 of the playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers

3. When looking at the Apple logo, what side is the bite out of

Right side

4. The Jays played the Rays yesterday, where are the Rays from

Tampa Bay

5. Our Kool Kitchen Contest is to celebrate which special day this month

Mother’s Day

6. What is the name of the board game where you surgically remove pieces from a patient

Operation

7. What is the 5th consonant in the alphabet

G

8. McHappy Day is which day this week

Wednesday (May 3rd)

9. Spell conscience

c o n s c I e n c e

10. What is 10 x 7 + 5 – 33

42