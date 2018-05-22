Listen Live

$1000 Minute Monday, May 22nd

1) Which actor voiced the Disney character Mushu in Mulan? (Eddie Murphy)

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1) Which actor voiced the Disney character Mushu in Mulan?
(Eddie Murphy)

 

 

 

2) What’s the smallest type of tree in the world?
(Bonsai)

 

 

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Herbivores eat meat.
(FALSE)

 

 

 

4) How many events are in a decathlon?
(10)

 

 

 

 

5) Which is the largest ocean?
(Pacific)

 

 

 

 

6) The Toronto Blue Jays are at home tonight to which LA team?
(Angels)

 

 

 

 

7) SPELL: Denomination.
(D-E-N-O-M-I-N-A-T-I-O-N)

 

 

 

 

8) It’s Ginnifer Goodwin’s birthday. NAME the TV show she starred in as Snow White.
(Once Upon A Time)

 

 

 

 

9) What is a quarter of 4 hundred?
(100)

 

 

 

 

10) How many prongs are usually on the average fork?
(4)

