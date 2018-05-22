$1000 Minute Monday, May 22nd
1) Which actor voiced the Disney character Mushu in Mulan?
(Eddie Murphy)
2) What’s the smallest type of tree in the world?
(Bonsai)
3) TRUE OR FALSE: Herbivores eat meat.
(FALSE)
4) How many events are in a decathlon?
(10)
5) Which is the largest ocean?
(Pacific)
6) The Toronto Blue Jays are at home tonight to which LA team?
(Angels)
7) SPELL: Denomination.
(D-E-N-O-M-I-N-A-T-I-O-N)
8) It’s Ginnifer Goodwin’s birthday. NAME the TV show she starred in as Snow White.
(Once Upon A Time)
9) What is a quarter of 4 hundred?
(100)
10) How many prongs are usually on the average fork?
(4)