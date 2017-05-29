$1000 Minute Monday May 29th

1. What kind of a bird is the mascot for the cereal Fruit Loops

Toucan

2. How long does it take the Earth to make one full rotation

1 day / 24 hours

3. Game one goes tonight for the Predators and the Penguins. Which city are they playing in

Pittsburgh

4. Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend is Minnie Mouse, who is Donald Ducks girlfriend

Daisy Duck

5. Which movie was number one at the box office over the weekend

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

6. What tissue connects muscles to bones?

Tendons

7. If you are playing Plinko, which TV game show are you on

The Price is Right



8. From what tourist boat can you see Niagara Falls?

Maid of the Mist

9. Which is hotter; 23 degrees Celsius or 23 degrees Fahrenheit

23 degrees Celsius

10. Spell Fahrenheit

F E H R E N H E I T