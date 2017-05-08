$1000 Minute Monday, May 8th

1. What sequel featuring characters Starloard, Rocket Racoon, and Drax the Destroyer opened this past weekend?

Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2



2. He completed his first week co-hosting TV’s Live with Kelly Ripa?

Ryan Secreast

3. Fill in the blank of this breakfast cereals slogan.. “Silly Blank, Trix Are for Kids!”

Rabbit

4. What does the acronym RCMP stand for?

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

5. This Canadian Actor is known for acting such roles as, Wayne Campbell, The Cat in the Hat and Austin Powers?

Mike Myers

6. More or less than 3 Canadian teams are still left in the NHL Playoffs.

Less (Only 2 as of Friday Ottawa and Edmonton)

7. If I order a baker’s dozen of Cupcakes and give 4 away how many do I have left?

9

8. A Bolo, Bow and Cravat are types of what?

Ties

9. What’s the proper way of Spelling embarrassing?

E-M-B-A-R-R-A-S-S-I-N-G



10. How many provinces are considered the Maritimes?

3 New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island