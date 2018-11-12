$1000 Minute Monday, November 12th

1) Which of the following countries is not in Africa? Sudan, Ecuador or Egypt?

(Ecuador)

2) How many dimes make up a dollar?

(Ten)

3) Michael Buble is going on a North American tour early next year. Which Canadian city is his hometown?

(Vancouver)

4) Which New Orleans team are the Toronto Raptors playing tonight?

(New Orleans Pelicans)

5) Which film and TV role is Leonard Nemoy best known for?

(Spock from Star Trek)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The Yukon River is the longest river in Canada.

(False)

7) Including today, how many days are left in November?

(Eighteen)

8) Which American State has the longest coastline?

(Alaska)

9) What colour are the shorts that Bart Simpson normally wears?

(Blue)

10) NAME the Canadian heartthrob that starred in ‘La La Land’ and ‘First Man’ that is celebrating his birthday today?

(Ryan Gosling)