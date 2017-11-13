$1000 Minute Monday, November 13th

1. True or False; Frogs lay eggs

True

2. How many legs do arachnids have

8 (eight)



3.What toy store is opening in Park Place this Saturday

Toys R Us



4. In the Toys R Us logo, which letter is featured backward

R



5. Who won the Leafs vs Bruins game on Saturday

The Leafs

6. An acoustical engineer is a scientist that studies what

Sound

7.Spell acoustical

A C O U S T I C A L

8. What movie was number one at the box office over the weekend

Thor

9. The nervous system or the circulatory system is in charge of your senses

Nervous System

10. If you divided 360 into groups of a dozen, how many groups would you have

30