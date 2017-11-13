$1000 Minute Monday, November 13th
1. True or False; Frogs lay eggs True 2. How many legs do […]
1. True or False; Frogs lay eggs
True
2. How many legs do arachnids have
8 (eight)
3.What toy store is opening in Park Place this Saturday
Toys R Us
4. In the Toys R Us logo, which letter is featured backward
R
5. Who won the Leafs vs Bruins game on Saturday
The Leafs
6. An acoustical engineer is a scientist that studies what
Sound
7.Spell acoustical
A C O U S T I C A L
8. What movie was number one at the box office over the weekend
Thor
9. The nervous system or the circulatory system is in charge of your senses
Nervous System
10. If you divided 360 into groups of a dozen, how many groups would you have
30