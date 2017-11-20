$1000 Minute Monday, November 20th

1. In the story the Hungry Caterpillar, the Caterpillar turned into a beautiful “what”

Butterfly



2. In which month will the Olympic games take place next year

February

3. Mount Fuji is located in what country

Japan

4. This past Saturday the Barrie Colts played the Kitchener Rangers, what trophy was onsite at the BMC

Memorial Cup

5. The art of paper folding is origami, spell origami

OR I G A M I

6. What is the 5th LAST letter in the English alphabet

V



7. True or False, Justice League was Number 1 at the box office over the weekend

True



8. Name the female member of the ORIGINAL Justice League

Wonder Woman

9.When referring to computer memory, what does the “R” in the acronym RAM stand for?

Random ( Radom Access Memory)



10. What number do you have to add to 225 to get the sum of 1075

850