$1000 Minute Monday, November 26th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: The Mohs scale is used to measure the hardness of minerals.

(True)

2) Who starred as Mary Poppins in the 1964 film of the same name?

(Julie Andrews)

3) In which Shakespeare play does the phrase `to be or not to be` appear?

(`Hamlet`)

4) How many sides does a heptagon have?

(7)

5) Affenpinscher, Keeshond and Chow Chow are all types of what?

(Dog)

6) Which team won last night’s Miami Heat versus Toronto Raptors game?

(Raptors)

7) If you were in Halifax, what province would you be in?

(Nova Scotia)

8) In a game of standard basketball, what is the regulation height of the net?

(10 feet)

9) What is the name of Peter Parker’s super hero alter ego?

(Superman)

10) What “Cup” do NHL teams compete for?

(Stanley Cup)