$1000 Minute Monday, November 27th

1. Today is nicknamed “Cyber Monday” spell Cyber backwards

R E B Y C



2. Fill in the blank; the day following cyber Monday is recognized as ___BLANK___ Tuesday

Giving

3. How many sides are on a scalene triangle

Three

4. Is the Sun categorized as a planet or a star

Star



5. Name one of the railroads on the original Monopoly game board

Reading / Pennsylvania / B & O / Short Line



6. Which of the following methods of transport cannot travel on water: tram, ferry, or barge?

Tram



7. True or False, diamonds are made up almost entirely of the element carbon

True

8. There are 7 continents in the world, which continent has the most countries

Africa

9. What is 5 x 100 – 356

144

10. When listed alphabetically, which day of the week would be listed LAST

Wednesday