$1000 Minute Monday, November 27th
1. Today is nicknamed “Cyber Monday” spell Cyber backwards
R E B Y C
2. Fill in the blank; the day following cyber Monday is recognized as ___BLANK___ Tuesday
Giving
3. How many sides are on a scalene triangle
Three
4. Is the Sun categorized as a planet or a star
Star
5. Name one of the railroads on the original Monopoly game board
Reading / Pennsylvania / B & O / Short Line
6. Which of the following methods of transport cannot travel on water: tram, ferry, or barge?
Tram
7. True or False, diamonds are made up almost entirely of the element carbon
True
8. There are 7 continents in the world, which continent has the most countries
Africa
9. What is 5 x 100 – 356
144
10. When listed alphabetically, which day of the week would be listed LAST
Wednesday