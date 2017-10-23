$1000 Minute Monday, October 16th

1. Jack-o-lanterns are most commonly made with which fruit

Pumpkins

2. A referee shirt has vertical or horizontal stripes

Vertical

3. Which fictional bear’s favourite food is marmalade

Paddington Bear

4. Which character on Sesame Street is going to have a cooking segmet

Cookie Monster

5. On November 5th in Ontario, do our clocks move ahead by an hour or turn back by an hour

Turn back / Fall back

6. The next season of Game of Thrones is being released in 2018, what season will this be

Season eight

7. Name one of the teams that will be playing in the World Series

Houston Astros / Los Angeles Dodgers

8. Coniferous and Deciduous are terms used to categorize trees, spell coniferous

C O N I F E R O U S

9. True or False, pine cones come from a deciduous tree

False

10. What would you have to add to 16 to get the sum of 836

820