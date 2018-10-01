$1000 Minute Monday, October 1st

1) The Richter scale is used to measure the intensity of which natural disaster?

(Earthquake)

2) NAME the actress who turns 83 today, who played ‘Mary Poppins’ in the original Disney movie.

(Julie Andrews)

3) A zebra and WHAT other animal mixed together make a ‘Zonkey’?

(Donkey)

4) Our Barrie Colts were in Sudbury yesterday taking on the Wolves. Which team won?

(Sudbury)

5) The three states of matter are solid, liquid and WHAT other?

(Gas)

6) What is the freezing point of water?

(0 degrees Celsius)

7) Together, Red, Yellow and Blue are otherwise known as WHAT kind of colours?

(Primary)

8) How many strings are on a standard guitar?

(6)

9) In the show ‘The Simpsons’, what is their pet dog’s name?

(Santa’s Little Helper)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: A polygraph test is used to see if someone is giving a true statement.

(TRUE)