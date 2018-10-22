$1000 Minute Monday, October 22nd

1) What is the northernmost American State?

(Alaska)

2) How many legs does a spider have?

(8)

3) In which movie would you have first come across the character Marty McFly?

(Back to the Future)

4) What is the Japanese alcohol “Sake” made from?

(Rice)

5) What is the more common name for the Aurora Borealis?

(Northern Lights)

6) Which Charlotte team are the Raptors playing tonight?

(Hornets)

7) The California Condor, Parakeet and Kagu are all type of what animal?

(Bird)

8) Spell “PARAKEET”

(P-A-R-A-K-E-E-T)

9) In which country would you find the Taj Mahal?

(India)

10) What vegetable do popcorn kernels come from?

(Corn)