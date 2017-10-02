$1000 Minute Monday, October 2nd

1. What fictional city does Batman protect

Gotham City

2.Which food is most commonly used to create a jack-o-latern

pumpkin

3.In the Wizard of Oz, what did the scarecrow want from the wizard

A brain

4. What is todays FULL date

Monday October 2nd 2017

5. Spell October backwards

R E B O T C O

6. What is the name of next Monday’s statutory holiday

Thanksgiving

7. True or False, next Monday is also Thanksgiving in the U.S

False

8. The Blue Jays will not be in the playoffs this year, who are the current World Champions

Chicago Cubs

9.Which Canadian Territory is located farthest to the west

Yukon Territory

10. Shelly was supposed to meet her friends at 6:30, is she was 1 hour and 15 minutes late, what time dis she arrive

7:45