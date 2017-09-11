$1000 Minute Monday, September 11th

1. A Cat is said to have how many lives

9

2. What Stephen King movie was remade and released this past weekend

IT

3. Rubble, Chase, Marshall are characters on which childrens animated show

Paw Patrol

4. True or False, Ketchup was created by a Canadian

False

5. Spell Ketchup backwards

P U H C T E K

6. TIFF is on now in Toronto, what do the 2 F’s in the acronym stand for in TIFF

Film Festival

7. What is the 11th letter in the alphabet

K

8. Tackle, safety, and fumble are terms used in which sport

Football

9. The Steelers played the Browns in week one of the NFL regular season, where are the steelers from

Pittsburgh

10. In the NFL, if a team scored one touch down in each quarter and four successful field goals. How many points would that be

40