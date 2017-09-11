$1000 Minute Monday, September 11th
1. A Cat is said to have how many lives 9 2. What […]
1. A Cat is said to have how many lives
9
2. What Stephen King movie was remade and released this past weekend
IT
3. Rubble, Chase, Marshall are characters on which childrens animated show
Paw Patrol
4. True or False, Ketchup was created by a Canadian
False
5. Spell Ketchup backwards
P U H C T E K
6. TIFF is on now in Toronto, what do the 2 F’s in the acronym stand for in TIFF
Film Festival
7. What is the 11th letter in the alphabet
K
8. Tackle, safety, and fumble are terms used in which sport
Football
9. The Steelers played the Browns in week one of the NFL regular season, where are the steelers from
Pittsburgh
10. In the NFL, if a team scored one touch down in each quarter and four successful field goals. How many points would that be
40