$1000 Minute Monday, September 18th

1. What primary colour is the stop sign on a School Bus?

Red

2. Prunes are what type of fruit?

Plums

3. The Barrie Colts are wrapping up pre-season action; what is the name of the venue for their home games?

BMC / Barrie Molson Centre

4. Who is said to have discovered gravity

Sir Isaac Newton

5. If listed alphabetically, which dwarf from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs would be listed first

Bashful

6. “The Great Bambino” refers to which baseball legend

Babe Ruth

7. Jamie Lee Curtis made her film debut as Laurie Strode in which movie franchise?

Halloween

8. Spell Halloween backwards

N E E W O L L A H

9. Name the only planet in our solar system that rotates in a different direction from the other planets

Venus

10. How old will Canada turn in 2050

183