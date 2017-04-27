$1000 Minute Thursday April 27th

1. In the board game snakes and ladders, which causes you to fall back spaces

Snakes

2. What was the name of the fictional TV bar where “everybody knows your name”

Cheers

3. Disney is saying its next live action movie will be the Lion King, what is the name of Simba’s dad in the Lion King

Mufasa

4. Who announced they are withdrawing from the Conservative leadership race?

Kevin O’Leary

5. Colonel Sanders is associated with which fast food chain

KFC

6. Gherkin is a type of pickle, spell gherkin

G H E R K I N

7. Jump rope for heart & Big Bike fundraising events will be happening soon, what foundation does this raise funds for

Heart & Stroke Foundation

8. Victoria Day is the next statutory holiday being celebrated in Ontario, What is the full date that this lands on

Monday May 22nd 2017

9. Today the Jays play the Cardinals, what city are the cardinals from

St Louis

10. If you paid the cashier with two twenty dollar bills for a $28.50 purchase, how much change would you get

11.50