$1000 Minute Thursday April 6th

1. It is Candace Cameron Bure’s birthday today, she is most popularly known for portraying DJ Tanner on what series

Full House / Fuller House

2. The acronym TBT stands for what on Thursdays

Throw Back Thursday

3. Canada is the world’s second largest country, by land mass. What is the largest?

Russia

4. What sporting event is the NHL not going to be a part of anymore?

Winter Olympics *need to specify winter

5. Name one of the planets in the Solar System are known as the Gas Giants?

Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

6. True or False – Superman was created by a Canadian?

True

7. Tuesday April 11th is the Jays home opener at the Rogers Centre, they’re playing the Brewers. Where are they from?

Milwaukee

8. The Met Gala is coming up on May 1st, what is this a celebration of

Fashion Industry

9. Spell necessities

Necessities

10. If there are 10 kids going to an Easter egg hunt and each find 46 chocolate eggs, how many eggs were found in total

460