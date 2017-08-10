$1000 Minute Thursday, August 10th

1. Fill in the blank for this spelling rule “ I before E, except after __Blank__”

C



2. What is the name of the game that is happening at the BMC tonight

Hockey Night in Simcoe County *Barrie is not acceptable



3. The Rogers Cup is on now in Toronto, what sport is played in this tournament

Tennis

4. Sing the next line in this lullaby; Rock a bye baby in the tree top…..”

When the wind the blows the cradle with rock

5. Miley Ray Cyrus is returning to which reality show as a coach

The Voice



6. The CNE opens on August 18th; what does CNE stand for

Canadian National Exhibition



7. Which Toronto Blue Jay is associated with the nickname “Bringer of Rain”

Josh Donaldson

8. Who painted the mural known as the “Last Supper”

Leonardo Da Vinci

9. David Letterman is making a return to TV on which streaming provider

Netflix



10. If you turn 35 this year, what year were you born in

1982