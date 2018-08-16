$1000 Minute Thursday, August 16th

1) What is the collective term for a group of geese?

(Gaggle)

2) Madonna is celebrating her birthday today. NAME her song that has the lyrics “I’m in trouble deep”.

(Papa Don’t Preach)

3) Name one of the 4 Rail Road properties in the Board Game Monopoly? ?

(Reading, B & O. Short Line, Pennsylvania)

4) Is hot air LIGHTER or HEAVIER than cold air?

(Lighter)

5) The Toronto Blue Jays are in Kansas City tonight taking on which team?

(The Royals)

6) SPELL: Existence.

(E-X-I-S-T-E-N-C-E)

7) What does one hundred and 11 PLUS 11 equal?

(122)

8) In the fairytale of ‘Cinderella’, what time does Cinderella have to return home from the ball?

(Midnight)

9) What fruit is the signature topping of a Hawaiian pizza?

(Pineapple)

10) NAME the capital of Ontario.

(Toronto)