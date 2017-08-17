$1000 Minute Thursday, August 17th
1.What is the tallest animal on earth
Giraffe
2. What is the only continent that Giraffes live in the wild
Africa
3. Name the Zoo that is located in Simcoe County
Elmvale Jungle Zoo
4. Groups of Lions are called a what
Pride
5. What animal is the mascot for Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes
Tiger
6. What is the most recognizable physical feature on a Male lion
Its mane
7. True or False Emu’s can fly
False
8. The Platypus is native to Australia, spell platypus
P L A T Y P U S
9. In the children’s story “The Ugly Duckling” What type of bird does the duckling turn out to be
A Swan
10. Which cereal has a rooster as the mascot
Corn Flakes