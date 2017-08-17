$1000 Minute Thursday, August 17th

1.What is the tallest animal on earth

Giraffe

2. What is the only continent that Giraffes live in the wild

Africa

3. Name the Zoo that is located in Simcoe County

Elmvale Jungle Zoo

4. Groups of Lions are called a what

Pride

5. What animal is the mascot for Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes

Tiger

6. What is the most recognizable physical feature on a Male lion

Its mane

7. True or False Emu’s can fly

False

8. The Platypus is native to Australia, spell platypus

P L A T Y P U S

9. In the children’s story “The Ugly Duckling” What type of bird does the duckling turn out to be

A Swan

10. Which cereal has a rooster as the mascot

Corn Flakes