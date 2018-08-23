$1000 Minute Thursday, August 23rd

1) Hometown Hockey released its schedule for this hockey season. Name one of the two TV hosts.

(Ron McLean/Tara Sloan)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: The first name of Kramer in Seinfeld is Cosmo.

(True)

3) What board game would you be playing if the characters are named Miss Scarlet, Mr Green, and Mrs Peacock.

(Clue)

4) SPELL: Authentic.

(A-U-T-H-E-N-T-I-C)

5) What is the freezing point of water?

(0 degrees)

6) An ‘Arnold Palmer’ is lemonade mixed with what other non-alcoholic drink?

(Iced Tea)

7) What animal is on the Canadian quarter?

(Caribou)

8) Which Toronto rapper recently visited an 11-year-old awaiting a heart transplant in Chicago?

(Drake)

9) NAME the gas that is essential for us to breathe.

(Oxygen)

10) Mixing Red and Yellow together will give you what colour?

(Orange)