$1000 Minute Thursday, August 24th
1. How many years “bad luck” are you said to have if you break a mirror?
7
2. What season follows Summer
Fall / autumn
3. Spell autumn
A U T U M N
4. A Robin’s egg is primarily what colour
Blue
5. When driving an automatic car, the gas pedal is on the right or left side
Right
6. What game has a mat with circles of green yellow blue and red?
Twister
7. If you are visiting the Great Pyramid of Giza what country are you in
Egypt
8. When cooking or baking, A Cup is equal to how many ounces?
8
9. Blanche, Dorothy, Rose were roomates on what TV Sitcom?
The Golden Girls
10. If you have 2 of each Canadian coin in your pocket, how much money do you have
$6.80