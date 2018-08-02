$1000 Minute Thursday, August 2nd

1) There are two astrological signs in August, Virgo and WHAT other sign?

(Leo)

2) How many rings make up the logo for the Olympic Games?

(Five)

3) What edible marine plant is sushi commonly wrapped in?

(Edible Seaweed)

4) If you were walking through Times Square, what city would you be in?

(New York City)

5) What is the national sport of Japan?

(Sumo Wrestling)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Elephants can jump.

(False)

7) SPELL: Elephant.

(E-L-E-P-H-A-N-T)

8) Is Canada the second or third largest country in the world by land mass?

(Second)

9) How many sides are there to a Hexagon?

(6)

10) Which planet has the most moons in our solar system?

(Jupiter)