$1000 Minute Thursday, August 30th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Popeye had a nephew called Poopeye.

(True)

2) What year will it be 5 years from now?

(2023)

3) What type of animal is a canine?

(Dog)

4) What is the capital of England?

(London)

5) Where is the smallest bone in the body?

(Ear)

6) What kind of currency is used Japan?

(Yen)

7) Cameron Diaz is celebrating her birthday today. NAME the 2006 movie in which she had Jude Law play her love interest.

(The Holiday)

8) In Europe, what is another word for a Soccer jersey?

(Kit)

9) SPELL: Feisty.

(F-E-I-S-T-Y)

10) What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?

(Millennium Falcon)