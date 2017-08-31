$1000 Minute Thursday, August 31st!
1. Old MacDonald had a what
Farm
2. What was the name of the robot maid on the Jestons
Rosie
3. What planet is Superman from
Krypton
4. The Barrie BayCats are once again IBL Champions. How many championships have they now won in a row
4
5. Who won last night’s Jays game?
Boston
6. If you placed 2nd in a race what color medal would you be awarded
Silver
7. Yogi Bear and his sidekick Boo Boo Bear often liked to steal what
Picnic Baskets
8. If your dog was sick who would you take them to see
Veterinarian
9. Spell Veterinarian
Veterinarian
10. My dog has a pile of bones. Then, he dug up 367 bones. Now he has 860. How many bones did he start with?
493