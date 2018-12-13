$1000 Minute Thursday, December 13th

1) In which board game would you find the characters Miss Scarlet and Colonel Mustard?

(Clue)

2) In a haiku, the first line has 5 syllables, the second has seven, and the last has five again. How many syllables are there in a haiku in total?

(Seventeen)

3) Which Pixar movie has the shortest title with only two letters?

(Up)

4) Does sound travel faster through water or through air?

(Water)

5) In Ancient Rome, what was the title given to the warriors who fought lions for public entertainment?

(Gladiators)

6) What is a group of Dolphins called?

(Pod)

7) Crawl and Butterfly are different strokes in which sport?

(Swimming)

8) What is the official currency of Mexico?

(Peso)

9) Which Canadian singer/songwriter grew up in Napanee, Ontario?

(Avril Lavigne)

10).Which Country produces the most coffee?

(Brazil)