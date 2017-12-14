$1000 Minute Thursday, December 14th

1. What is the French word for snow

Neige

2. What is the most common colour of a fire truck in Ontario

Red

3. Kool FM has been counting down the 12 days of Holiday Fire & C-O Saftey. What does C-O stand for

Carbon Monoxide

4. What is the title of the Christmas song that starts with the line “Sleigh Bells Ring, are you listening”

Winter Wonderland

5. How many lists does Santa have

2 (naughty and nice)

6. The quote “You’ll shoot your eye out” is from which Holiday movie

A Christmas Story

7. Tonight the Leafs play the Wild in the NHL. Where are the Wild from

Minnesota

8. Mexico is a part of which continent

North America

9. Spell mistletoe

M I S T L E TO E

10. 20 + 53 + WHAT = 183

110