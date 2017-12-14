$1000 Minute Thursday, December 14th
1. What is the French word for snow
Neige
2. What is the most common colour of a fire truck in Ontario
Red
3. Kool FM has been counting down the 12 days of Holiday Fire & C-O Saftey. What does C-O stand for
Carbon Monoxide
4. What is the title of the Christmas song that starts with the line “Sleigh Bells Ring, are you listening”
Winter Wonderland
5. How many lists does Santa have
2 (naughty and nice)
6. The quote “You’ll shoot your eye out” is from which Holiday movie
A Christmas Story
7. Tonight the Leafs play the Wild in the NHL. Where are the Wild from
Minnesota
8. Mexico is a part of which continent
North America
9. Spell mistletoe
M I S T L E TO E
10. 20 + 53 + WHAT = 183
110