$1000 Minute Thursday, December 20th

1) The movie ‘Second Act’ opens in theatres tomorrow. NAME the female actress who stars in the film.

(Jennifer Lopez)

2) According to the song, what did my true love give to me on the seventh day of Christmas

(Seven Swans A-Swimming)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Alabama is the state printed on a Jack Daniel’s label.

(FALSE- Tennessee)

4) Who sang the 1978 hit, YMCA?

(The Village People)

5) The Panthers are in Toronto taking on the Leafs tonight. What state are the Panthers from?

(Florida)

6) Which country is the Notre Dame Cathedral in?

(Paris)

7) The molten rock that comes from a volcano after it has erupted is known as what?

(Lava)

8) How many pairs of wings does a bee have?

(Two)

9) To make purple you need to mix RED with what other colour?

(Blue)

10) NAME the technology company named after a fruit?

(Apple)