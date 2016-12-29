$1000 Minute Thursday December 29th
1. Name one of the two cities hosting the World Junior Championships
Toronto / Montreal
2. Team Canada faces Latvia tonight in the World Juniors, what continent is Latvia located in
Europe
3. Fill in the blank for this common saying by businesses No Shoes, No BLANK, No Service
Shirt
4. What is the world’s biggest island
Greenland
(FYI Greenland is the world’s largest island. While Australia is an island, it is considered a continent)
5. What month do we celebrate family day in ontario
February
6. The new year is almost here, what year was it 7 years ago?
2009 (2016-7= 2009)
7. Which candy melts in your mouth not in your hands
M&M’s
8. Someone started a go fund me page to protect which actress?
Betty White
9. What TV Show did Betty White play Rose Nylund
Golden Girls
10. Spell toboggan
Toboggan