$1000 Minute Thursday December 29th

1. Name one of the two cities hosting the World Junior Championships

Toronto / Montreal

2. Team Canada faces Latvia tonight in the World Juniors, what continent is Latvia located in

Europe

3. Fill in the blank for this common saying by businesses No Shoes, No BLANK, No Service

Shirt

4. What is the world’s biggest island

Greenland

(FYI Greenland is the world’s largest island. While Australia is an island, it is considered a continent)

5. What month do we celebrate family day in ontario

February

6. The new year is almost here, what year was it 7 years ago?

2009 (2016-7= 2009)

7. Which candy melts in your mouth not in your hands

M&M’s

8. Someone started a go fund me page to protect which actress?

Betty White

9. What TV Show did Betty White play Rose Nylund

Golden Girls

10. Spell toboggan

Toboggan