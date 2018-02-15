$1000 Minute Thursday, February 15th
1. Morgan Riley Plays for what NHL team?
Answer: Toronto Maple Leafs
2. Yesterday the Toronto Maple Leafs faced the Columbus Blue Jackets.. who won?
Answer: The Leafs
3. What bird was adopted as Ontario’s official bird in 1994?
Answer: The Loon
4. If you have a nickel, a dime and a quarter how much money do you have?
Answer: 40 cents
5. Who played Holly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s?
Answer: Audrey Hepburn
6. T/F Video Killed the Radio Star was the first music video aired on MTV?
Answer: True
7. What band sings Video Killed the Radio Star
Answer: The Buggles
8. The first day of the Christian holiday, Lent, is called what?
Answer: Ash Wednesday
9. How many hearts does an octopus have?
Answer: 3
10. Spell Octopus