Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, February 15th

1. Morgan Riley Plays for what NHL team? Answer: Toronto Maple Leafs       […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Morgan Riley Plays for what NHL team?
Answer: Toronto Maple Leafs

 

 

 
2. Yesterday the Toronto Maple Leafs faced the Columbus Blue Jackets.. who won?
Answer: The Leafs

 

 

 
3. What bird was adopted as Ontario’s official bird in 1994?
Answer: The Loon

 

 

 
4. If you have a nickel, a dime and a quarter how much money do you have?
Answer: 40 cents

 

 

 

 

 
5. Who played Holly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s?
Answer: Audrey Hepburn

 

 

 

 

 
6. T/F Video Killed the Radio Star was the first music video aired on MTV?
Answer: True

 

 

 

 

 
7. What band sings Video Killed the Radio Star
Answer: The Buggles

 

 

 

 

 
8. The first day of the Christian holiday, Lent, is called what?
Answer: Ash Wednesday

 

 

 

 
9. How many hearts does an octopus have?
Answer: 3

 

 

 

 
10. Spell Octopus

Related posts

$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 14th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 13th

$1000 Minute Monday, February 12th