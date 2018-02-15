$1000 Minute Thursday, February 15th

1. Morgan Riley Plays for what NHL team?

Answer: Toronto Maple Leafs



2. Yesterday the Toronto Maple Leafs faced the Columbus Blue Jackets.. who won?

Answer: The Leafs



3. What bird was adopted as Ontario’s official bird in 1994?

Answer: The Loon



4. If you have a nickel, a dime and a quarter how much money do you have?

Answer: 40 cents



5. Who played Holly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s?

Answer: Audrey Hepburn



6. T/F Video Killed the Radio Star was the first music video aired on MTV?

Answer: True



7. What band sings Video Killed the Radio Star

Answer: The Buggles



8. The first day of the Christian holiday, Lent, is called what?

Answer: Ash Wednesday



9. How many hearts does an octopus have?

Answer: 3



10. Spell Octopus