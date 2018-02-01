$1000 Minute Thursday, February 1st
1. Who released an album titled “Man of the Woods” & turned 37 yesterday?
Justin Timberlake
2. What is today’s full date?
Thursday, February 1st, 2018
3. What country are the winter games taking place?
Answer: South Korea
4. Who is the featured artist in Beyoncé’s song “Crazy in Love”?
Answer: Jay-z
5. Winterfest is taking place this weekend. It’s the name of an annual winter event hosted by which city?
Answer: Barrie
6. If it’s 21:45 on a 24-hour clock what time it is in on a 12hour clock?
Answer: 9:45pm
7. The Simpsons are the longest-running American scripted primetime television series. How many children do Homer and Marge Simpson have?
Answer: 3- Bart, Lisa and Maggie
8. True or False 2 oceans border Canada?
False – it’s 3 Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic
9. Spring begins on March 20th Today is February 1st. Is there more or less than 45 days left of winter?
More: 47 days left (28 days in February and 19 in March before March 20th 19 + 28 = 47)
10. Which major sporting event is taking place this Sunday?
Answer: Super Bowl