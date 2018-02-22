Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, February 22nd

1. T/F Hypoglycemia has to do with low blood sugar levels. Answer: True     […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. T/F Hypoglycemia has to do with low blood sugar levels.
Answer: True

 

 

 

 
2. What is the American National Anthem titled?
Answer: The Star Spangled Banner

 

 

 

 
3. In Canada, we measure temperature by Celsius or Fahrenheit?
Answer: Celsius

 

 

 

 
4. Spell Fahrenheit

 

 

 

 
5. What is the capital city of Italy?
Answer: Rome

 

 

 

 
6. What movie was recently released in theatres with Michael B. Jordan portraying the villain?
Answer: Black Panther

 

 

 

 
7. Today the Leafs have a home game against the Islanders, what city are the Islanders from?
Answer: New York

 

 

 

 
8. In the NHL, how many minutes are in a period?
Answer: 20

 

 

 

 
9. What is 20 multiplied by 7?
Answer: 140

 

 

 

 
10. What is Luke Skywalker’s fathers’ name?
Answer: Anakin Skywalker or Darth Vader

Related posts

$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 21st

$1000 Tuesday, February 20th

$1000 Minute Friday, February 16th