$1000 Minute Thursday, February 22nd

1. T/F Hypoglycemia has to do with low blood sugar levels.

Answer: True



2. What is the American National Anthem titled?

Answer: The Star Spangled Banner



3. In Canada, we measure temperature by Celsius or Fahrenheit?

Answer: Celsius



4. Spell Fahrenheit



5. What is the capital city of Italy?

Answer: Rome



6. What movie was recently released in theatres with Michael B. Jordan portraying the villain?

Answer: Black Panther



7. Today the Leafs have a home game against the Islanders, what city are the Islanders from?

Answer: New York



8. In the NHL, how many minutes are in a period?

Answer: 20



9. What is 20 multiplied by 7?

Answer: 140



10. What is Luke Skywalker’s fathers’ name?

Answer: Anakin Skywalker or Darth Vader