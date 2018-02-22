$1000 Minute Thursday, February 22nd
1. T/F Hypoglycemia has to do with low blood sugar levels.
Answer: True
2. What is the American National Anthem titled?
Answer: The Star Spangled Banner
3. In Canada, we measure temperature by Celsius or Fahrenheit?
Answer: Celsius
4. Spell Fahrenheit
5. What is the capital city of Italy?
Answer: Rome
6. What movie was recently released in theatres with Michael B. Jordan portraying the villain?
Answer: Black Panther
7. Today the Leafs have a home game against the Islanders, what city are the Islanders from?
Answer: New York
8. In the NHL, how many minutes are in a period?
Answer: 20
9. What is 20 multiplied by 7?
Answer: 140
10. What is Luke Skywalker’s fathers’ name?
Answer: Anakin Skywalker or Darth Vader