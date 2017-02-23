$1000 Minute Thursday February 23rd
1. What was the name of the little green man in the Flintstones The Great […]
1. What was the name of the little green man in the Flintstones
The Great Gazoo
2. Which energy drink is said to give you wings
Red Bull
3. What Fruit is ketchup made from
Tomatoes
4. Who is said to deliver decorated eggs on Easter
Easter Bunny
5. Who is the voice of Batman in the Lego Batman Movie?
Will Arnett
6. What professional sport is doing their “Spring Training” right now
MLB /Major League Baseball
7. Spell coincidence
C O I N C I D E N C E
8. Which artist sings the new single Chained to the rhythm
Katy Perry
9. What is the holiday called in March where people drink green beer
St Patrick’s Day
10. How many nickels are ther in a dollar
20