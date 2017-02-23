$1000 Minute Thursday February 23rd

1. What was the name of the little green man in the Flintstones

The Great Gazoo

2. Which energy drink is said to give you wings

Red Bull

3. What Fruit is ketchup made from

Tomatoes

4. Who is said to deliver decorated eggs on Easter

Easter Bunny

5. Who is the voice of Batman in the Lego Batman Movie?

Will Arnett

6. What professional sport is doing their “Spring Training” right now

MLB /Major League Baseball

7. Spell coincidence

C O I N C I D E N C E

8. Which artist sings the new single Chained to the rhythm

Katy Perry

9. What is the holiday called in March where people drink green beer

St Patrick’s Day

10. How many nickels are ther in a dollar

20