$1000 Minute Thursday, January 10th

1) Which brand of beer has been known to use Clydesdale horses in their commercials?

(Budweiser)

2) SPELL: Clydesdale.

(C-L-Y-D-E-S-D-A-L-E)

3) What is Michael J. Fox character’s FULL name in the movie franchise “Back to the Future?”

(Marty McFly)

4) The 3 colours of the Cuban flag are red, white and which other colour?

(Blue)

5) The Toronto Maple Leafs are in New Jersey tonight taking on which team?

(Devils)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The first iPod came out in 1999.

(False- 2001)

7) What is the opposite of starboard?

(Port)

8) If a plane crashes on the border between the US and Canada, where do they bury the survivors?

(They don’t bury survivors)

9) Which Disney movie is Princess Aurora in?

(Sleeping Beauty)

10) Rod Stewart is celebrating his birthday today. Which country is he from?

(England/UK)