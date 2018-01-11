Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, January 11th

For the past few weeks, Perfect has been #1 during the Top 7 at 7, […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

For the past few weeks, Perfect has been #1 during the Top 7 at 7, who sings Perfect?
Answer: Ed Sheeran

 

 

 
2. The Barrie Colts play the Wolves this evening, where are the Wolves from?
Answer: Sudbury

 

 

 
3. Is Sudbury, Ontario north or south of Barrie, Ontario?
Answer: North

 

 

 
4. In a periodic table, what does Ca stand for?
Answer: Calcium

 

 

 
5. Spell Calcium

 

 

 
6. T/F bats are not mammals?
Answer: False

 

 

 
7. What is 44 divided by 4?
Answer: 11

 

 

 
8. The Stanley Cup is awarded in what sports league?
Answer: NHL

 

 

 

 
9. How many times have the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup?
Answer: 13

 

 

 

 

 
10. Flora, Fauna and Merryweather are fairies in what Disney classic?
Answer: Sleeping Beauty

Related posts

$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 10th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 9th

$1000 Minute Monday January 8th