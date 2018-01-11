$1000 Minute Thursday, January 11th
For the past few weeks, Perfect has been #1 during the Top 7 at 7, who sings Perfect?
Answer: Ed Sheeran
2. The Barrie Colts play the Wolves this evening, where are the Wolves from?
Answer: Sudbury
3. Is Sudbury, Ontario north or south of Barrie, Ontario?
Answer: North
4. In a periodic table, what does Ca stand for?
Answer: Calcium
5. Spell Calcium
6. T/F bats are not mammals?
Answer: False
7. What is 44 divided by 4?
Answer: 11
8. The Stanley Cup is awarded in what sports league?
Answer: NHL
9. How many times have the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup?
Answer: 13
10. Flora, Fauna and Merryweather are fairies in what Disney classic?
Answer: Sleeping Beauty