$1000 Minute Thursday, January 11th

For the past few weeks, Perfect has been #1 during the Top 7 at 7, who sings Perfect?

Answer: Ed Sheeran



2. The Barrie Colts play the Wolves this evening, where are the Wolves from?

Answer: Sudbury



3. Is Sudbury, Ontario north or south of Barrie, Ontario?

Answer: North



4. In a periodic table, what does Ca stand for?

Answer: Calcium



5. Spell Calcium



6. T/F bats are not mammals?

Answer: False



7. What is 44 divided by 4?

Answer: 11



8. The Stanley Cup is awarded in what sports league?

Answer: NHL



9. How many times have the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup?

Answer: 13



10. Flora, Fauna and Merryweather are fairies in what Disney classic?

Answer: Sleeping Beauty