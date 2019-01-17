$1000 Minute Thursday, January 17th

1) How many primary colours are there?

(3)

2) What type of animal represents the zodiac symbol “Capricorn”?

(Goat)

3) What is the square root of 16?

(4)

4) What is the largest organ of the human body?

(Skin)

5) The birthstone of January is a garnet. What primary colour is most commonly associated with a garnet?

(Red)

6) According to the bible, how many of each animal did Noah bring on his Ark?

(Two of each)

7) What is the only planet in our solar system to not be named after a Roman god?

(Earth)

8) What travels faster in a lightning storm, lightning or thunder?

(Lightning)

9) What popular song from the movie “Titanic” won an Oscar?

(My Heart Will Go On)

10) In the X-Men Film Franchise, which mutant did Halle Berry play?

(Storm)