$1000 Minute Thursday, January 18th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What is Winnie the poohs favourite treat?
Answer: Honey

 

 

 
2. What City is home to the Jets in the NHL
Answer: Winnipeg

 

 

 
3. What province is Winnipeg in?
Answer: Manitoba

 

 

 
4. What Canadian City is home to the big nickel?
Answer: Sudbury

 

 

 
5. What Disney- elephant can fly?
Answer: Dumbo

 

 

 
6. T/F A traditional stop sign in Ontario is in the shape of an octagon.
Answer: True

 

 

 
7. What is the actor’s name that stars as Forest Gump in Forest Gump?
Answer: Tom Hanks

 

 

 
8. If Robyn started a new job January of 2003 and quit in January 2017, how many years did she have that job?
Answer: 14 years

 

 

 

 
9. How many letters are in the Hawaiian alphabet?
Answer: 13

 

 

 

 
10. Spell Hawaiian

