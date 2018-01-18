$1000 Minute Thursday, January 18th

1. What is Winnie the poohs favourite treat?

Answer: Honey



2. What City is home to the Jets in the NHL

Answer: Winnipeg



3. What province is Winnipeg in?

Answer: Manitoba



4. What Canadian City is home to the big nickel?

Answer: Sudbury



5. What Disney- elephant can fly?

Answer: Dumbo



6. T/F A traditional stop sign in Ontario is in the shape of an octagon.

Answer: True



7. What is the actor’s name that stars as Forest Gump in Forest Gump?

Answer: Tom Hanks



8. If Robyn started a new job January of 2003 and quit in January 2017, how many years did she have that job?

Answer: 14 years



9. How many letters are in the Hawaiian alphabet?

Answer: 13



10. Spell Hawaiian