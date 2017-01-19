$1000 Minute Thursday January 19th
1) Do Leopards have spots or stripes? Spots 2) What is the name of the […]
1) Do Leopards have spots or stripes?
Spots
2) What is the name of the Bird Mascot for Fruit Loops Cereal?
Tucan Sam
3) spell Eucalyptus
e u c a l y p t u s
4) Name a swimming stroke that starts with the letter B
Butterfly / Backstroke / Breaststroke
5) What season does Valentine’s Day fall in
Winter
6) A thermometer is a device used to measure what
temperature
7) On the periodic table of elements, A-u represents Gold / Silver or Bronze
Gold
8) Sam had twenty four dollars and spent one quarter of it, how much does he have left
18
9) How many days this week has the school buses been cancelled in Simcoe County?
2
10) Spell Martini backwards?
i-n-i-t-r-a-m