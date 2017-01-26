$1000 Minute Thursday January 26th
1. What is sushi traditionally wrapped in Seaweed 2. Gotham City is the fictional city […]
1. What is sushi traditionally wrapped in
Seaweed
2. Gotham City is the fictional city that Batman or Spiderman protects
Batman
3. How many provinces does Canada Have
10
4. Which cereal is “magically delicious”
Lucky Charms
5. Name the actor that will host SNL for the 17th time on February 11th , and makes him the person who has hosted it the most times
Alec Baldwin
6. Every Thursday we have Triple Tubing Thursday giveaways to which ski resort
Snow Valley
7. The TV space alien ALF is from what planet
Melmac
8. The Oscars celebrate great movies, whereas this award celebrate poorly made movies. What are they called
The Razzies
9. If you bought two dozen eggs and needed 7 for a recipe how many would you have left
17
10. Spell recipe
R E C I P E