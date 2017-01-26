$1000 Minute Thursday January 26th

1. What is sushi traditionally wrapped in

Seaweed

2. Gotham City is the fictional city that Batman or Spiderman protects

Batman

3. How many provinces does Canada Have

10

4. Which cereal is “magically delicious”

Lucky Charms

5. Name the actor that will host SNL for the 17th time on February 11th , and makes him the person who has hosted it the most times

Alec Baldwin

6. Every Thursday we have Triple Tubing Thursday giveaways to which ski resort

Snow Valley

7. The TV space alien ALF is from what planet

Melmac

8. The Oscars celebrate great movies, whereas this award celebrate poorly made movies. What are they called

The Razzies

9. If you bought two dozen eggs and needed 7 for a recipe how many would you have left

17

10. Spell recipe

R E C I P E