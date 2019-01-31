$1000 Minute Thursday, January 31st!
The term “fortnight” means how many days? (Fourteen) Who […]
- The term “fortnight” means how many days?
(Fourteen)
- Who is hosting this year’s Juno Awards?
(Sarah McLachlan)
- What is the name of the fictional character whose nose grew longer every time he lied?
(Pinocchio)
- SPELL: Pinocchio.
(P-I-N-O-C-C-H-I-O)
- NAME the band playing this Sunday’s Super Bowl Half Time show.
(Maroon 5)
- How many time zones are there in Canada?
(Six)
- What bird universally represents peace?
(Dove)
- How many equal sides are there on an equilateral triangle?
(All 3 sides are equal)
- Justin Timberlake turned 38 today! Which boy band is he from?
(NSYNC)
- TRUE OR FALSE: A plane’s “black box” is actually orange.
(True)