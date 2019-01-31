Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, January 31st!

  1. The term “fortnight” means how many days?
    (Fourteen)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Who is hosting this year’s Juno Awards?
    (Sarah McLachlan)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the fictional character whose nose grew longer every time he lied?
    (Pinocchio)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Pinocchio.
    (P-I-N-O-C-C-H-I-O)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. NAME the band playing this Sunday’s Super Bowl Half Time show.
    (Maroon 5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many time zones are there in Canada?
    (Six)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What bird universally represents peace?
    (Dove)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many equal sides are there on an equilateral triangle?
     (All 3 sides are equal)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Justin Timberlake turned 38 today! Which boy band is he from?
    (NSYNC)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: A plane’s “black box” is actually orange.
    (True)

 

 

