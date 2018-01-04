$1000 Minute Thursday, January 4th

1. What is the acronym for the phrase “Repondez s’il vous plait?”

RSVP

2. A person’s mandible is located where on the body

Jaw / Face

3. What is the Canadian one dollar coin called?

Loonie

4. There are two zodiac signs associated with January. One is Capricorn, what is the other

Aquarius

5. Spell Aquarius

A Q U A R I U S

6. Name the artist releasing the album titled “Man of the Woods” which is the follow up to “The 20/20 Experience”

Justin Timberlake / JT

7. Who is Justin Timberlake married to?

Jessica Biel

8. How many time zones in Canada?

Six (Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern, Atlantic and Newfoundland)

9. What is 50 x 7,000 (fifty times seven thousand)

350,000

10. Tonight Team Canada is facing the Czech Republic in the Semi-final at the World Juniors. How many games has Canada lost so far in the tournament?

One