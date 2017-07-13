$1000 Minute Thursday, July 13th
1. The Itchy & Scratchy Show is a cartoon with in which cartoon series The […]
1. The Itchy & Scratchy Show is a cartoon with in which cartoon series
The Simpsons
2. Cinderella’s carriage turns back into what at the stroke of midnight
Pumpkin
3. What was the name given to the Dodge Charger on The Dukes of Hazzard
The General Lee / The General
4. True or False, omnivores do NOT eat plants
False
5. Spell omnivore
O M N I V O R E
6. What number would come next in this sequence; 2, 5, 8, 11
14
7.What is the Capital of Saskatchewan
Regina
8. The Celebrum is the medical name for the largest part of what organ
Brain
9. What covers approximately 71% of the Earths surface, land or water?
Water
10. What is 20% of 50
10