$1000 Minute Thursday, July 13th

1. The Itchy & Scratchy Show is a cartoon with in which cartoon series

The Simpsons

2. Cinderella’s carriage turns back into what at the stroke of midnight

Pumpkin



3. What was the name given to the Dodge Charger on The Dukes of Hazzard

The General Lee / The General

4. True or False, omnivores do NOT eat plants

False

5. Spell omnivore

O M N I V O R E

6. What number would come next in this sequence; 2, 5, 8, 11

14

7.What is the Capital of Saskatchewan

Regina

8. The Celebrum is the medical name for the largest part of what organ

Brain

9. What covers approximately 71% of the Earths surface, land or water?

Water

10. What is 20% of 50

10