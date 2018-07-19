$1000 Minute Thursday, July 19th

1) The Raptors just traded their franchise player to the San Antonio Spurs. Who was the player?

(DeMar DeRozan)

2) Hotel Transylvania 3 is out in theatres. NAME the SNL alum who voices Count Dracula in the film?

(Adam Sandler)

3) What is a meteor called when it hits Earth?

(Meteorite)

4) Portugal is bordered by what other country?

(Spain)

5) NAME the tech company whose logo is a fruit with a bite taken out of it?

(Apple)

6) SPELL: Independent.

(I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T)

7) How many provinces are there in Canada?

(10)

8) What is the main ingredient used to make guacamole?

(Avocado)

9) You buy a total of 7 steaks for $42. How much did each steak cost individually?

($6)

10) If you were to check the time on Big Ben, what country would you be in?

(England)