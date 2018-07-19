$1000 Minute Thursday, July 19th
1) The Raptors just traded their franchise player to the San Antonio Spurs. Who was the player?
(DeMar DeRozan)
2) Hotel Transylvania 3 is out in theatres. NAME the SNL alum who voices Count Dracula in the film?
(Adam Sandler)
3) What is a meteor called when it hits Earth?
(Meteorite)
4) Portugal is bordered by what other country?
(Spain)
5) NAME the tech company whose logo is a fruit with a bite taken out of it?
(Apple)
6) SPELL: Independent.
(I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T)
7) How many provinces are there in Canada?
(10)
8) What is the main ingredient used to make guacamole?
(Avocado)
9) You buy a total of 7 steaks for $42. How much did each steak cost individually?
($6)
10) If you were to check the time on Big Ben, what country would you be in?
(England)