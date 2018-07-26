$1000 Minute Thursday, July 26th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Africa is the only continent that has land both at the Equator and the Prime Meridian

(True)

2) Does the word ‘clandestine’ mean secret or colourful?

(Secret)

3) Which fictional city is the home of Batman?

(Gotham City)

4) What sport did Babe Ruth play?

(Baseball)

5) It’s Sandra Bullock’s birthday! NAME the movie she played a cop undercover as a beauty pageant contestant.

(Miss Congeniality)

6) What is the name of the bear in ‘The Jungle Book’?

(Baloo)

7) What American state is called the Golden State?

(California)

8) What is the top selling spice in the world?

(Pepper)

9) Who wrote the play ‘Macbeth’?

(Shakespeare)

10) What was the name of the character Jerry Seinfeld played on the TV show ‘Seinfeld’?

(Jerry Seinfeld)