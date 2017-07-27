$1000 Minute Thursday July 27th

1. If you are visiting our nation’s capital, which province are you in

Ontario

2. A parliament refers to a group of what type of bird

Owl

3.How many inches are in a foot

12

4.What 3-digit number who you most likely call in an emergency

9-1-1

5.Spell Emergency

E M E R G E N C Y

6.What toy company makes hot wheels

Mattel

7.The Canadian Open is happening now, what is the name of the golf course it is held at

Glen Abbey

8.What is the proper name for a foot doctor

Podiatrist

9.In nature, penguins live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere

Southern

10.If listed alphabetically, which Great Lake would be listed first

Erie