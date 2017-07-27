$1000 Minute Thursday July 27th
1. If you are visiting our nation’s capital, which province are you in
Ontario
2. A parliament refers to a group of what type of bird
Owl
3.How many inches are in a foot
12
4.What 3-digit number who you most likely call in an emergency
9-1-1
5.Spell Emergency
E M E R G E N C Y
6.What toy company makes hot wheels
Mattel
7.The Canadian Open is happening now, what is the name of the golf course it is held at
Glen Abbey
8.What is the proper name for a foot doctor
Podiatrist
9.In nature, penguins live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere
Southern
10.If listed alphabetically, which Great Lake would be listed first
Erie