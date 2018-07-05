$1000 Minute Thursday, July 5th

1) Neapolitan Ice Cream is typically Vanilla, Chocolate and what other flavour?

(Strawberry)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Electrons are larger than molecules.

(FALSE)

3) What team in the NBA did LeBron James just recently sign with?

(Los Angeles Lakers)

4) If Johnny had three quarters, a dime and two loonies. How much change does he have?

($2.85)

5) What is one of the most common caffeinated drinks in the world that does NOT contain alcohol?

(Coffee/Tea)

6) SPELL: Neighbourhood.

(N-E-I-G-H- B-O-U-R-H-O-O-D)

7) How many degrees are there in a circle?

(360)

8) What weather tool is used to measure air pressure?

(Barometer)

9) How many arms do most Starfish have?

(5)

10) Which actress played Rachel Green in the TV show ‘FRIENDS’?

(Jennifer Aniston)