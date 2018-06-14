$1000 Minute Thursday, June 14th

1) How do you say goodbye in French?

(Au revoir)

2) The Toronto Marlies are in game 7 of the Calder Cup tonight against the Texas Stars. Which NHL team is Texas affiliated with?

(Dallas Stars)

3) What is Batman’s real name?

(Bruce Wayne)

4) Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged after less than a month of dating. What Nickelodeon TV show did Ariana get her acting start on? Hannah Montana OR Victorious?

(Victorious)

5) What delicious festival kicks off tomorrow at the Innisfil Recreation Complex?

(Ribfest)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: It takes the moon 12 months to revolve the Earth.

(False: One month)

7) What food is the leading source of salmonella poisoning?

(Chicken)

8) FINISH THE LYRIC: “In west Philadelphia born and raised”…

(On the playground is where I spent most of my days)

9) FIFA awarded 2026 WHAT to North America?

(World Cup)

10) In the Peanuts cartoon and comics, what colour is Woodstock?

(Yellow)